After NCW's intervention, UP Police arrests 2 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri incident of woman's manhandling

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): After the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident wherein a woman was allegedly disrobed by men while she was filing nominations for local polls in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two persons and suspended six police personnel.

NCW had written a letter in this regard to Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel on Thursday demanding his intervention and strict action against the offenders.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 8 had taken suo motu cognizance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with and her saree was pulled in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The Commission took action after it was tagged on Twitter on a video clip of two men pulling a woman by her sari during the nomination for the block chairman polls," reads the NCW statement.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to

immediately intervene in the matter and take strict action against the men. After the



Commission's letter to the DGP, the two men were arrested and six cops were suspended," it further says.

The incident took place on Thursday when a woman candidate was allegedly assaulted by some people while she was filing for nomination for block president election in Pasgawan in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"Cases have been registered under Section 147,171(F),354,392,427 in connection with the incident of misbehaving with a woman candidate during filing nomination for Kshetra Panchayat President in Pasgawan block. Legal action is being taken against the arrested accused Yash Verma, a resident of village Maksudpur. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused. Four police teams have been formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police," Kheri Police had said on Friday.

According to police, the youth who misbehaved with the woman turned out to be a supporter of an independent candidate.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against the perpetrators and gave instructions to suspend the jurisdictional officer and station in-charge.

Charing the meeting of Team 9, the chief minister said, "Under no circumstances, any attempt to disrupt the law and order will be accepted. Police must act with extra vigilance and sensitivity. Strict action should be taken by confiscating the weapons of those demonstrating arms." (ANI)

