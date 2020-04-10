After Odisha, Punjab extends curfew/lockdown in state till May 1

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): After Odisha, Punjab too has extended the lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1 amid coronavirus crisis.

"Punjab cabinet led by Captain Amarinder Singh decides to extend lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1, 2020," tweeted Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Punjab have climbed to 101, including 4 cured and discharged and 8 deaths.

After a state cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Odisha Government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. .

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14. (ANI)