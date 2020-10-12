After office sealed, Odisha BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi holds grievance meet outside

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 11 (ANI): A day after the Odisha government sealed her office allegedly for violating COVID-19 norms, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday hold a grievance meet outside her office in Bhubaneswar.



"My office has been sealed for 15 days. My colleagues and I are deeply pained. People from across the state come to me in large numbers every day. Sealing means preventing these people from coming to me. Their grievances were getting sorted out. The wheel of development cannot stop," Sarangi told ANI.

"Whatever the hurdles, obstacles created for me would not stop me from working for the people. The government has thrown me completely on the road. I will accept this vindictiveness," she said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 24,414 active coronavirus cases in Odisha, and 1,006 succumbed to the virus in the state. (ANI)

