After overnight rain, toxic foam over Madurai's Vaigai river, Sellur pond

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Toxic foam was seen eveloping sections of the Vaigai river and Sellur pond in Madurai on Saturday after heavy rains lashed the city overnight.

Levels in the water bodies rose after the rain, which was continuous for two hours.

The foam was a result of mixing of wastewater in ponds and the river with the rain.



Fire department officials were called to spray water along a channel of the Vaigai river, over a bridge in the Sellur area.

Apart from it, Chennai's Korratur area where rain water entered in shops caused huge loss. Part of Rameswara also experienced waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal which will concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department.

The low-pressure area is very likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2. (ANI)

