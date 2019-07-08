After patient's relative attacked doctor, RDA urges Kejriwal to intervene

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): After a resident doctor was assaulted by a patient attendant at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene and address the complete breakdown of law and order here.

"The ongoing and worsening of violence against medical doctors in LNJP Hospital and MAMC (Maulana Azad Medical College), New Delhi is worrisome and disheartening. There is a complete breakdown of law and order with reports of mobs attacking resident doctors in Medicine Emergency Department of LNJP Hospital and MAMC. The government has failed to provide protection and justice to doctors," RDA said in a letter to Kejriwal.

"We again urge New Delhi CM, and Health Minister, Government of Delhi to personally intervene in this matter and address the security concern so that residents can continue serving patients," added the letter.

This comes after an on-duty doctor in the emergency ward was assaulted allegedly by a patient's relative on Sunday night.

According to the RDA, the doctor sustained multiple bruises over the chest and right shoulder.

"The incident took place at night around 11 pm. A female patient arrived here but her condition was critical. We apprised her relative that her condition is critical. But despite all our efforts, the patient died," Dr Abhishek Mishra told ANI.

"However, they attacked the doctor on duty he received several bruises," he added.

All the emergency services have been shut in the hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors at MAMC, LNJP Hospital, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre have called a strike in a protest to the violence. The doctors have asked the administration to take actions.

Last month, the RDA had organized a protest in solidarity with the following an attack on a junior doctor in West Bengal's capital. (ANI)














