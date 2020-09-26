After quarrel with wife, man climbs mobile tower, persuaded to come down

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): After a quarrel with his wife, a man climbed a mobile tower on Saturday, but soon came down after persuasion by the local authorities, the police said.



"The man's name is Tejpal Singh. It is the second marriage of both the man and his wife. They had an argument over something after which he climbed the tower. He was soon persuaded to come down," a policeman said while speaking to reporters.

Explaining the reason behind this step, the man said, "I am fed up with my wife. She is trying to frame me in false cases but the police is not listening to me. I want to get rid of this relationship." (ANI)

