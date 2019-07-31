Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa Pitha
After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:32 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Buoyed by the Geographical Indication (GI) tag to its famous 'Rasagola', the Odisha government will now push for the GI tag for 'Chhena Poda' and 'Arisa Pitha' -- the two traditional delicacies of the state.
"The issue was raised in zero-hour discussion by a member in the House. We will do all the paperwork and other formalities required in this regard. Chenna Poda is a traditional delicacy and is used in all functions, including marriages and other celebrations. It is also associated with the Jagannath temple and is offered to the Lord Jagannath," said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister of State, Dibya Shankar Mishra.
The topic was raised by BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra in Odisha Assembly on July 29. Odisha received the official recognition for its 'Odisha's Rasagola' from Geographical Indication (GI) of India on July 29.
"I would prefer GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa. Chhena Poda has good nutritional value and is not an expensive sweet. It is easily affordable by local people and laymen," said Balachandran, who hails from Kerala.
"The sweets of Odisha are lagging behind. Chhena Poda and Arisa Pitha are used in Odisha in marriages, birthdays and other functions. It is offered to Lord Jagannath and is considered very auspicious. In every festival we use it. GI tag will give its due recognition," said Viranchi Narayan Misra.
"It is made in every household by women. You will find it in every lane and by-lane. It is used in every festival," said a woman.
Odisha on Monday received the official recognition for its 'Odisha Rasagola' from the Geographical Indication (GI) of India. The state had moved the GI Registry for GI tag for its own version of Rasagola after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its 'Banglar Rasagulla' in 2017. Last year a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed in Odisha High Court seeking GI tag for Odisha's Rasagola. The GI Tag of "Odisha Rasagola" will be valid until February 22, 2028. (ANI)

