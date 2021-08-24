After robbing attempt, scuffle, stone pelting between two groups in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): A scuffle between two groups of New Friends Colony area lead to stone pelting from both sides in the national capital on Monday night after some persons allegedly tried to rob a man, police said.

A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received at the New Friends Colony police station on Monday night. Local police immediately rushed to the spot.

After reaching the spot it was revealed that a quarrel has occurred between two groups living in an adjoining neighbourhood and four people from both sides have sustained minor injuries.



According to Delhi Police, the whole issue started when a person named Kamal Singh of village Taimur Nagar, was coming to his house from his dairy plot and some boys from nearby jhuggis allegedly tried to do snatching from him which leads to a scuffle, in which he sustained minor injuries.

After that more people from both sides joined the ruckus and stone-pelting started from both sides in which some more people sustained injuries, police said.

After reaching the spot police separated both the groups and sent all the injured to the hospital for treatment. Further due legal action is being taken. (ANI)

