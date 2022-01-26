After RPN Singh exit, Jharkhand Congress chief meets Rahul Gandhi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and briefed him about the recent political developments in the state after RPN Singh joined BJP and the appointment of new AICC incharge for Jharkhand Avinash Pandey.



Speaking to ANI over the phone, Thakur said, "There's so much political development in the state. So it is necessary to inform and discuss the current political situation with the high command. I have been briefing from time to time. In addition, it has been four months since my appointment as president and I haven't met. I met him (Rahul Gandhi) today. We discussed further strengthening the organization."

A few members of Jharkhand Congress were unhappy with RPN Singh and had raised allegations against the former Union Minister in UPA II. On this, Thakur, "Workers and volunteers of Congress party have every right to raise their voice against the leaders. However, no discussion was done on this." (ANI)

