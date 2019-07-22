Ragini Dwivedi with her husband in the purported video
After Sakshi Mishra, another girl seeks protection from family over inter-caste marriage

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:54 IST

Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): After the video of an MLA's daughter in uttar Pradesh Sakshi Mishra going viral on the internet, a similar video has surfaced of a girl from Simariya village here seeking protection from her family for marrying a man outside her caste.
The girl identified as Ragini Dwivedi can be seen in the purported video' dated July 15, pleading for help from the police alleging her family wants to kill the couple for inter-caste marriage.
"I am 22-years-old and I have married D K Kushwaha. We love each other and I am happy with my married life but my family along with one Anil Dikshit are conspiring to kill us. I urge the police and media for help. They have threatened the family of my husband. We have not committed any crime by marrying each other," Ragini said in the video.
She also threatened to commit suicide if no help is provided to her saying: "If no one helps us, we would rather commit suicide than die at their hands."
Meanwhile, the police said that a missing person complaint was registered at Simariya Police Station a few days ago and that they are not aware of any video of the girl.
"The family of a missing girl has filed a complaint. We are searching for the girl and will take further actions after finding and talking to her. We are not aware of any videos of the girl," Additional Superintendent of Police BKS Parihar told ANI on Sunday.
Earlier, a video of Shakshi Sharma, daughter of a BJP legislator had gone viral on the internet requesting the Uttar Pradesh Police to provide security as she and her husband face a threat from her father and brother, who, she alleged, is trying to get her killed. (ANI)

