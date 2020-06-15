After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same.

Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi and met various doctors and other paramedics staff and thanked them for their services to the nation. After the meeting, Shah directed Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in corona wards of every COVID-19 hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and patients' problems can also be resolved.

Public Works Department (PWD) have been directed to install CCTV cameras within 24 hours in all COVID wards in all coronavirus hospitals.

"It is hereby directed that COVID wards in all COVID hospitals of Delhi Government shall have CCTV cameras for efficient monitoring and supervision of patient care. PWD, Govt. of NCT of Delhi is directed to install CCTV cameras in all COVID wards within 24 hours and submit a compliance report in this regard be sent at pshealth@nic.in," order by Vikram Dev Dutt, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare read.

Amit Shah has also directed that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in service to humanity through the treatment of coronavirus patients should also be done. This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic.

Delhi on Monday reported 1,674 new coronavirus positive cases and 73 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital is now 42,829 and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

