After special diet, Sushil Kumar demands TV set for wrestling updates in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Days after demanding a high protein diet, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, has asked for a television set to get updates on wrestling, said Tihar Jail officials on Sunday.

"In a letter to jail authorities, wrestler Sushil Kumar has asked for a television set. He expressed that if he gets a TV, he will get updates on wrestling," said the Tihar Jail officials.

Earlier, Kumar had filed a petition in a Delhi court seeking a high protein diet and special supplements in prison.

However, on June 9, Delhi's Rohini Court had dismissed the wrestler's plea saying the alleged special foods and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in "any manner the essential need or necessity" for him.



Kumar is currently lodged in judicial custody, and lodged in Tihar jail, as the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

On June 25, a Delhi Court extended judicial custody of wrestler Kumar till July 9 after he was presented before the court on the expiry of his earlier period of judicial custody.

According to Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

