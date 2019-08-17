After spending 10 days in J-K, NSA Doval returns to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday returned to New Delhi after spending around 10 days in the Kashmir Valley following the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

During his stay, he interacted with different sections of society and oversaw the security arrangements in the state.

Several videos which emerged during his stay showed the NSA interacting with locals in different parts of the Valley and asking them about the problems. He was seen interacting with locals in Shopian, Anantnag and Downtown Srinagar.

He also interacted with jawans from Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.

Even before the government announced the decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Doval had visited the Valley.

On August 5, the Central government announced its decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and hiving the state into two union territories. (ANI)

