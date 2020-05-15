After struggle with COVID-19, constable, wife blessed with baby girl

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): After spending several stressful days, Constable Devender of Jahangirpuri Police Station who was confirmed COVID-19 along with his wife, had moments to cherish when a baby girl came into their lives.

Several senior police officials on Thursday visited Devender's residence to express their support for doing his duty amid coronavirus crisis and also to shower the baby girl with their blessings.

Recounting the stressful days, Devender said he got infected with the virus.

"I got infected with coronavirus while on duty at C Block of Jahangirpuri. Of the police personnel who were stationed there about 6 people were infected with the virus," he told ANI.

"More than myself I was more concerned about my wife as I was already admitted in hospital when she also got admitted in LNJP hospital after she too was tested positive. She was also due for her delivery," he added.

The couple later tested negative for the virus.

"Everything went well and on May 8 as I was blessed with a baby girl," Devender said.

Varun Dalal, Additional SHO, said senior police officials came to express their appreciation for the Constable as he is a corona warrior. They also came to celebrate the birth of his baby,"

"I feel privileged to have received such support and respect from my senior officials," Devender said. (ANI)

