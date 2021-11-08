After Sukma fratricide, C'garh CM asks police to ensure such incidents don't occur in future

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Terming the fratricide incident at CRPF camp in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the police officers have been asked to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

"The incident of death of 4 jawans in the firing incident by a jawan at Maraiguda Linglapalli CRPF camp in Sukma district is very sad and unfortunate. The police officers have been asked to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future," tweeted Baghel.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has ordered an inquiry into an unfortunate incident of fratricide.

The CRPF ordered the inquiry into the incident "to ascertain the cause of the incident and suggest remedial measures".



The incident took place at about 3.25 am on Monday in which Constable Reetesh Ranjan of CRPF's 50 Battalion opened fire on his company personnel in which four were killed and three others got injured.

Those killed have been identified as constables Dhanji, Rajiv Mondal, Rajmani Kumar Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar while those injured are named as Water Carrier Dhananjay Kumar Singh, and constables Dharmatma Kumar and Malaya Ranjan Maharana.

Constable Reetesh has been apprehended along with his weapon.

The force said that "DIG range and CO of the unit have reached the incident spot as well as senior officers from Raipur have also rushed to the spot".

According to CRPF, local police has begun an investigation into the case and all legal actions will follow. (ANI)

