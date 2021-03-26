After testing positive for COVID-19, Harish Rawat to travel to Delhi AIIMS for treatment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): After testing positive for COVID-19, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat will travel to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS on the advice of doctors, said sources close to Harish Rawat.

Earlier, Rawat said he along with his four members tested positive for coronavirus.

"I got myself tested. My test report came positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a necessity," he tweeted on Wednesday.

India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.



With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,87,534 including 3,95,192 active cases and 1,12,31,650 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,692. (ANI)