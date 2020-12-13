After three MLAs, Delhi Police detains AAP leader Atishi Marlena near Delhi LG's residence

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena near the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

She was to hold a demonstration outside the residence of Lt Governor against alleged misappropriation of funds done by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Earlier today, three AAP MLAs including Raghav Chadha were also detained ahead of their planned protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. MLAs Rituraj Govind and Kuldeep Kumar too were detained.



This comes after Delhi Police had rejected Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold a demonstration outside the Union Minister Shah's residence on Sunday in view of the pandemic.

"...Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon'ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply.

"...all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19," the order said.

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha wrote to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting for permission to hold a dharna outside the residence of Union Home Minister against alleging misappropriation of funds by NDMC. (ANI)

