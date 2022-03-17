After two earthquakes hit Ladakh in a day, 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): After Ladakh was hit by two earthquakes on Wednesday, a quake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Srinagar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 21:40:51 IST, Lat: 35.16 & Long: 74.72, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 119km N of Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir," said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Ladakh at 7:05 pm followed by another quake of magnitude 4.3 that hit Ladakh's Kargil at 7:34 pm on Wednesday, as per NCS.

NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 19:05:23 IST, Lat: 36.01 & Long: 75.18, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: Ladakh."

Informing about another earthquake in Ladakh, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 19:34:53 IST, Lat: 36.01 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 115 Km ,Location: 178km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India." (ANI)

