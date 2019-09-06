After two-year struggle, Odisha conjoined twins to return home

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The twins, whose conjoined heads were separated here at the All India Institute of Medical Science, will move for their hometown in Odisha today.

The toddlers Jagga and Balia were born with fused brain and skull, a condition known as craniopagus. They were admitted to AIIMS on July 14, 2017, and their heads were separated after a series of extensive surgical procedures.

The toddlers will be travelling via train to their hometown and will be getting medical care at Cuttack Medical College, a team of senior AIIMS doctors have decided.

"Jagga and Balia are fit to return back to their place. Now, they are on rehabilitation and physiotherapy which will be monitored by doctors at Cuttack Medical College. AIIMS administration has scheduled September 6 to discharge them," a senior doctor had told ANI on condition of anonymity.

"The MRI of the twins showed fused brains along with a lot of other abnormalities. A team of over 30 senior faculties of various specialities was formed following multiple meetings. Opinions were taken from experts across the globe as separation of blood circulation was very risky," the doctor had said.

Jagga and Balia, now four years old, were born through a normal delivery in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The surgery to separate their heads was performed in two major stages.

While the first surgery was performed on August 28, 2017, which lasted for 25 hours, the second stage of surgical separation was done on October 25, 2017.

Doctors said about 5 skin grafting procedures were done on both the toddlers after the second surgery.

"Jagga and Balia are leading a healthy life like other toddlers of their age. Both can now sit individually and take oral feeding. However, Balia still has a tube inserted in the stomach for diet requirements," a doctor had said.

The super active Jagga is learning to write and read books, scribble on colouring books, playing games, doing physical activities, taking a sunbath and watch the cartoon, the doctor had added. (ANI)