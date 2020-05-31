After used PPE kit found outside hospital, GB Nagar district admin launches probe

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): After a used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit was found outside the district hospital, Deepak Ohri, Chief Medical Officer of the district on Sunday said an investigation has been opened in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Ohri said that ambulance staff might have left the PPE on the wall outside the hospital in a hurry.

"A PPE kit was found outside the district hospital's wall. Doctors and staff dispose of them inside the hospital itself. Maybe someone from the ambulance staff could have thrown it here in a hurry. We're looking into the matter and will take strict action against whoever is found guilty," Ohri told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 7,445 COVID-19 cases so far including 2,834 active cases, 4,410 cured and 201 deaths. (ANI)