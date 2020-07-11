After Vikas Dubey's killing, cops meet Bikru villagers to dispel fear

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): After gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, residents at his native Bikru village in Kanpur seem to be coming out of fear. They shared their concerns with police officials who had gone to meet them.

Dubey and his family have been controlling the village panchayat for almost 15 years.

Many villagers, who had suffered throughout their life at the hands of the Dubey, breathed a sigh of relief after his killing.

The local police met the villagers on Saturday and assured them that the police is always at their service. Circle Officer (CO) Tripurari Pandey convened the meeting with the villagers to instil faith in them and listen to their problems.

Pandey also listened to the complaints of people whose land and property was forcefully grabbed by Dubey. He assured them that he will help them get their land back.

"The main reason for meeting the villagers was to remove the fear from their minds and to listen to their problems. After Vikas Dubey's killing, fear among the villagers has significantly reduced and the situation is nearing normalcy," he said.

He also said that if any villager is unable to procure ration, he will solve that issue too.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have also been deployed in the village to check any untoward incident, the CO added.

Dubey, who was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur. Police said that he fired at them from a snatched weapon after the vehicle carrying him overturned and they took retaliatory action against him. They said he was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village last week in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

