After violent protests, traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): A day after major violent protests in the national capital over the citizenship law, Delhi Traffic Police on Monday closed the traffic movement from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, road number 13A.

In a traffic alert on Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police has advised the people heading towards Delhi from Noida to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND.

"Traffic Alert. Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, normal metro services have resumed at all stations on Monday after a brief disruption last night.

Delhi government has also announced that all schools will stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony as well as the Madanpur Khadar area due to the protests.

A clash between protestors and police ensued after demonstrations against the citizenship law turned violent near the Bharat Nagar area. Three DTC buses were charred while protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire.

This came after protestors, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, carried out demonstrations in Kalindi Kunj area against the citizenship law on Sunday. (ANI)

