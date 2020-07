After weekend rain in Ambala, more likely next week

Ambala(Haryana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ambala on Saturday received light rainfall, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT department further predicted that the sky will partly be cloudy and is expected to battered by more downpour accompanied by thunderstorms next week.

The weatherman further predicted that " moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 12 hours." (ANI)