AG Subrahmanyam interpretation of HC order in SEC issue 'wrong', says TDP's Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha MP and party legal cell head Kanakamedala Raveendra Kumar on Sunday said that the interpretation made by Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam pertaining to High Court's order on the issue of Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) was "wrong" and opined that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can resume the office "immediately."

He further said that the AG was in a "delicate situation" during a press conference held yesterday as two principal secretaries of the government were sitting with him.

"The interpretation made by AG Sriram Subrahmanyam was wrong regarding the High Court's verdict in case of SEC. The HC orders quashing the ordinance and government orders take the position to the pre ordinance scenario which means Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar can be reinstated immediately," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The AG seems to be under delicate situation as two principal secretaries of the government sat by his side during the press conference. The interpretations of AG are not correct, but I understand his delicate condition," Kumar added.

Hours after Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar resumed the office of SEC following the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, state AG Subrahmanyam yesterday stated that Kumar's action of returning to the office of SEC is not in accordance with court's judgment.

"Yesterday Andhra Pradesh High Court gave its order in SEC matter. I got judgment copy at 3 pm today. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar circulated a memo to various government officers at 3.30 pm yesterday that he has been restored as SEC. That is a self-declaration. I looked at whether the ruling of the High Court allowed for self-declaratory restoration as attempted by Kumar and I found out that the High Court did not use sentences for self-declaratory restoration. It said that there has to be a follow-up action in the manner and directed the state to restore the office of Ramesh Kumar, which involves notice and set procedure. This is not in accordance with HC judgment," Subrahmanyam told reporters on Saturday.

The AG had also alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar directed SEC office personnel to send the vehicles of SEC to his Hyderabad office. (ANI)

