Agartala all set for G20 Summit, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Agartala, the capital of Tripura, is all set to host the two-day G20 summit starting April 3 on the theme of 'Clean Energy for Greener Future', said CM Manik Saha.

The state is making massive preparations for the event. 46 stalls have been installed with decorations at the Hapania indoor exhibition hall. Stalls from eight districts of the state are being set-up.

Minister of Industries and Commerce, Santana Chakma, visited the exhibition hall to inspect the ongoing preparations and stated that the state is well prepared and confident enough to welcome the international and national delegates.

This is the first time an international summit has been scheduled to be held in the north eastern state of Tripura.



Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha also expressed his happiness and readiness towards hosting the international summit at an international standard.

"Tripura is well prepared to host the delegates from the European and other countries of the world in the upcoming G20 summit which has been scheduled to be held on the 3rd and 4th. This is in great pleasure for the people of Tripura as for the first time such a huge kind of international standard program is going to be held in the state. The delegates will arrive on April 2. On April 3rd and 4 they will be present to witness the G20 summit", the CM said.

He also added that the delegates of T20 will visit all the historical and attractive places of the state like Ujjayanta palace, Nirmahal etc.

CM Saha added, "I held a review meeting with all the concerned ministries and office heads to take stock of their preparedness towards the program yesterday and got to know that all are ready to host and are eagerly waiting for the summit to happen. It should be a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the state of Tripura as the whole world will come to see the state of Tripura with its beautiful and attractive historical places."

The whole state has been decorated with lights ahead of G20 Summit, said the CM. (ANI)

