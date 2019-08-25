Agartala-Delhi direct flight to improve air connectivity in Northeast

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With developments coming in from all directions, connectivity in the northeast region is witnessing a spurt. Recently, a direct flight from Agartala to New Delhi in Tripura has been launched at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport. The new service will save time and ease the commutation.

People travelling to Agartala from New Delhi normally take a connecting flight from Kolkata, which was inconvenient and time-consuming. Now, they are happy as the direct flight will save their time and money and would ease travelling.

"Earlier, it was difficult to travel to Tripura as we had to travel either via Guwahati or via Kolkata. Now, travelling would be easy. I have arrived here for some meeting and now I am returning back again," said Amit Kumar, a passenger.

"Earlier, it used to take a lot of time to travel to Delhi from Agartala, now with the launch of the direct flight, travelling will become easier and we will save time and it will benefit us a lot. I am very happy and it will ease trade and business too," added Sakatar Singh, another passenger.

To improve the air connectivity between the national capital and the Northeast, direct flights are already connecting major cities like Imphal in Manipur, Guwahati in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland.

With the launch of a direct flight to Tripura, the people travelling to the northeast have a reason to cheer about. There are also plans to develop Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Agartala as an international airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs is learned to have requested Bangladesh government to allocate a piece of land in Brahmanbariya district to build an extended runway for the airport.

This would allow MBB Airport to operate large aircraft. Improving air connectivity will help woo more tourists and bring trade opportunities to the Northeast region. (ANI)

