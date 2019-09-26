Agartala gang-rape case: Six people arrested, produced before court

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Six people, arrested in the Agartala gang rape case which took place on Tuesday evening, were produced before a district court early on Thursday.

"We received a report that one person was victimised by more than one suspect and we have arrested six people till now who are being investigated. Those six persons were today produced before the court. If more names come up we will arrest them too," said Ajit Pratap Singh, SP West Tripura.

The suspects were apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.

Soon after their arrest, a case was registered in East Agartala Women's Police Station under section 369 D and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The name of the six suspects produced in the court is Radhab Das, Pradip Das, Ajoy Saha, Dipak Debnath, Priya Manish Roy and Bishal Das. (ANI)

