Agartala gets its first 'Oxygen park'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has inaugurated the first 'Oxygen park' in Agartala's Salbagan to provide fresh air to people living in the city.

The park was developed over an area of 29.6 hectares by the Tripura forest department at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore.



The firewood forest turned park has more than 2 kilometre walking track and internal pathways, an open-air gym, children play area, butterfly garden, the display area of local wildlife and tribes, orchid garden and a "Forest Memorial" built in the memory of all the employees of the forest department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the forest and the environment.

The park has a large number of tall sal trees, colourful orchids of the native species of Tripura, shrubs, various types of herbs, wildflowers and medicinal plants. Besides this, there are various species of birds and small species of animals including insects and butterflies.

The park is expected to be an attraction site for ecotourism and also provide employment to the local population. Moreover, in order to make especially the younger generation and students aware of the benefits of these trees, the forest department fixed separate QR codes on the trees. (ANI)

