Agartala: Group of women makes candles hoping for brighter Diwali amid Covid

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 6 (ANI): A group of women in Agartala is making candles with hopes that their business will revive this Diwali, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a huge demand for candles ahead of Diwali, we hope to sell all our products. We are giving extra time to fulfill the customers' demand," said a worker.

The group of women started making candles in a small room with a few of them been trained in candle making.

These young women wanted engagement, income, and empowerment to live their dream. Ten to fifteen women are regularly working here and are producing around 1-1.5 quintal of candles daily. Everyone has been benefited as they are self-employed and are no more dependent on their husband's income.

The candle manufacturing unit is the brainchild of Sudhan Banerjee who started it at the Joynagar area 30 years back with local women as workers.



Purnima Deb who has been working here for the last 20 years, said, "During the festive season we have more work. With the income, I bore the expense of my daughter's marriage, son's education besides running my family."

Khuku Rani Das, a worker said that during the festival season and especially Diwali, they have been pretty occupied and are working round the clock as demand for candles is high in the market.

"During the lockdown, we did not make candles and there is no stock as there were apprehensions that due to pandemic celebrations or puja won't take place this Diwali. But now, there is a huge demand for candles," she added.

Meantime, Maya Dhar, another worker said that due to the festival their working hours have increased.

Another worker Rakhi Deb said, "During the lockdown, there was no work and income so running the family was becoming a tough task but as the work resumed, we have again started earning."

Today around 20 to 25 women are regularly working in the unit beside two others who look after the marketing.

The employees of the unit believe that they are making one of the best gifts for everyone and especially during festival seasons. They hope, someday their manufacturing and distribution company will set an example for others to promote employment in the city. (ANI)

