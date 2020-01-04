Agartala: Two ruling BJP MLAs held protest rally against increasing crime against women

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Hundreds took to the streets in Agartala as two MLAs of ruling BJP recently called for an 'apolitical' protest rally against increasing crime against women across the country.

Sudip Roy Barman, one of the organisers of the protest, told ANI: "You can call it as an awareness campaign to resolve and take a resolution on increasing crime against women. The campaign is to spread a message that people are united against those who commit crimes against women."

"It is high time that our mentality towards such issues must be changed and that was the sole intention behind organizing this rally," he added.

People from all walks of life gathered in front of Rabindra Centenary Hall from where the procession started.

Barman said, "I am a father of two daughters and I can see the pain or agony that disturbs them often when they read about incidents of violence against women through media. As a father, it is my duty to raise voice against the crimes against women."

"If I can bring change in the mindset of one person in this state or the country by organizing this type of program, then I am contributing to the welfare of the society. I will organize similar programmes in other districts too," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

