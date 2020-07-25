Aggressive testing required to prevent 'bigger spread' in Mumbai: Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to increase COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, stating that there is a threat of a "bigger spread" in the absence of aggressive testing.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis shared the letter written in Marathi to Thackeray, which also stressed on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and surge in the death toll.

Maharashtra has reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,66,368, said the health department. The total count includes 1,45,481 active cases and 2,07,194 discharged cases.



Meanwhile, 1,090 COVID-19 positive cases and 52 deaths were recorded in Mumbai while 617 were discharged after being recovered from the disease on Saturday, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.



The COVID-19 tally in the city has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered and discharged and 6,033 deaths. (ANI)

