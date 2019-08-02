Representative Image
Representative Image

Agitating doctors unhappy, FoRDA threatens to continue strike

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Despite meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss various provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, agitating doctors on Friday threatened to continue their strike.
"We are not happy with the meeting held with the health minister. We are continuing our strike," Dr Sumedh Sandhanshiv, President of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FoRDA), said.
"I met the agitating resident doctors and looked into their doubts and other misunderstandings regarding the NMC bill. I have also urged them to call off their strike and join their duties for the benefit of the patients. I have also explained to them how NMC will work; how students would get their PGs through NEXT. How practical would be done etc.," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told ANI.
"Doctors' issues were related to community health providers. I have explained to them what would be the role of CHPs. It should be noted that CHP is recognised worldwide and both WHO and Lancet journal defined it. In developed and developing countries like USA, Australia, England, China and Africa, CHPs have been established. The NMC will decide on whom to train, how the training would be conducted, whether CHPs require more scientific education or not and how they can be included in primary and preventive healthcare," he added.
"Out of 33 members, there are 29 doctors in NMC. These are highly qualified doctors and have seen health sector from very close quarters," the minister said.
"I assure that NMC bill is a historic bill. It is in favour of doctors, patients, nation and medical students. NMC bill is fully integrated and a visionary revolution to reform the medical education sector. It is a blessing for doctors and our future generation. Those who are not able to understand the fortune of NMC bill will get the fruit of NMC bill in coming years," he added.
Expressing concerns over uncertainty on the entrance exam for post-graduate course/NEXT as per Section 15, Dr Prakash Thakur, President of Resident Doctors Association at Safdarjung Hospital said, "We, doctors from the health sector are agitating and opposing the section 32 of the bill. The NMC bill will open the gates for quackery by providing the license to community health providers to practice scientific medication that does not hold MBBS degree."
"There is no certainty on the entrance exam for the Post-graduate course/NEXT under section 15. We will continue the strike till we are satisfied on the various provision of the NMC bill," he added.
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote with Harsh Vardhan saying the Bill will go down in history as the biggest reform of the Narendra Modi government.
A massive protest was staged by doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Safdarjung, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital, and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the national capital.
The Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will also decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:41 IST

NMC Bill: Junior doctors in Hyderabad boycotts medical...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Junior doctors in a Hyderabad-based hospital on Friday boycotted their medical practices and continued to stage protest opposing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:37 IST

Court asks CBI to expedite FSL report in medical bribery scam case

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special CBI Court on Friday directed the CBI official to expedite the procedure of filling the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report regarding phone tapping of the accused in an alleged medical bribery scam case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Chenab crosses danger mark at Doda, several villages submerged

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Following the construction of a dam in connection with Bhaglihar Hydro Power Project at Ramban's Chanderkote area, the water level of Chenab River has risen above the danger mark deluging half a dozen small villages in Pull Doda town.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:28 IST

SC observes Ayodhya mediation panel has failed

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter, the Supreme Court on Friday said and decided to hold day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6..

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

This man is in everything: Jaya Prada hits out at Azam Khan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 02 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaya Prada has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan over the raids conducted at his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Karnataka: 3-month-long cloud seeding project for rainfall launched

Hubli (Karnataka) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A three-month-long cloud seeding project has been launched at the Hubballi International Airport here to stimulate artificial rainfall in the North Karnataka region on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:09 IST

IAF flying operations in J-K part of 'normal activity': Sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) flying operations in Jammu and Kashmir are part of "normal activity", sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:06 IST

Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that empowers the central government to designate individuals as terrorists if the person commits or participates in acts of terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:59 IST

Deployment of forces suggest something big being planned in...

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the deployment of forces by the centre in Kashmir and the statements given by its leadership in the recent days suggested "something big" is being planned.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:58 IST

Look at your past: Shah hits out at Cong amid UAPA discussion in RS

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the Congress party to look at their past while invoking reference of the emergency period during a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:53 IST

PIL on restricting cash transaction withdrawn after Delhi High...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): A PIL seeking direction to Centre and Delhi Government to take appropriate steps to restrict cash transaction above rupees ten thousand was withdrawn by the petitioner after Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that a law already exists regarding cash transaction under

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:50 IST

SC asks Centre to take decision on Justice Akil Kureshi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a decision by August 14 on the recommendation of the court's Collegium to appoint Bombay High Court judge Akil Kureshi as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Read More
iocl