Agnipath a game-changing scheme, will provide employment opportunities to youth: Maj Gen Vikas Saini

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): Agnipath is a game-changing scheme which will provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country, said Maj Gen Vikas Saini, GOC 51 Sub Area amid protests against the recruitment scheme in parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference on the new defence recruitment policy at Narangi Military Camp in Guwahati on Friday, he said that the scheme will give the armed forces a tech-savvy youthful profile which is the need of the hour.

"Agnipath scheme aims to bring paradigm changes in the human resource management of the Indian Army and prepare the army as a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the whole spectrum of conflicts," Saini said.



He hopes that more and more youth from North East will take advantage of the scheme and will join the armed forces.



He also urged the media personnel to spread awareness about the Agnipath Scheme so that the information must reach the grassroot level.

Talking about the benefits of the scheme he said that the Agniveer will be given an attractive customised monthly package.

"On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveer's will be paid one time 'Seva Nidhi' package of approximately Rs 11.71 lakhs which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest and the 'Seva Nidhi' will be exempt from Income Tax," Maj Gen Vikas Saini said.

Under the AGNIPATH scheme, the Agniveers will be enrolled in the Forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years.

Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces from time to time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces.

These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria including performance during their four-year engagement period and up to 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. (ANI)

