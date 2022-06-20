Agnipath protest: Train services disrupted across Western Railway Zone, many trains cancelled, diverted

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 19 (ANI): The train services of the Western Railway zone were affected amid the protests in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces, informed railway officials on Sunday.

The train services had cancellations, partial cancellations and a few diversions of trains.

According to a press release issued by the railways the details of the affected trains of WR are as under

1. Train No.22913 Bandra Terminus - Saharsa Express of 19.06.22.

2. Train No.22914 Saharsa - Bandra Terminus Express of 21.06.22.

3. Train No.19421 Ahmedabad - Patna Express of 19.06.2022.

4. Train No.19422 Patna - Ahmedabad Express of 21.06.2022.



5. Train No.19165 Ahmedabad - Darbhanga Express of 19.06.2022.

6. Train No.19483 Ahmedabad - Barauni Express of 20.06.22

7. Train No.19484 Barauni - Ahmedabad Express of 22.06.22

A few trains also had short terminations and short origination of trains.

Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Avadh Express of 19.06.22 short terminated at Gorakhpur hence Train No. 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of 22.06.22 will short originate from Gorakhpur.

The move comes in wake of the agitations in Bihar, as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar. In the Begusarai district, the agitated youth blocked the Rajbara Gumti road.

Students created a huge ruckus at Sahebpurkamal railway station in the district as well as arson and stone-pelting. (ANI)

