Agnipath protests: Uttarakhand DGP instructs SPs to talk to agitating youths

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday instructed the Superintendents of Police of all the districts in the state to talk to the youth agitating about the Agnipath scheme and convince them not to disturb the peace and protest peacefully.

Kumar held a meeting regarding the law and order situation in view of the protest against the Agnipath scheme with district officials.

He directed to hold talks with coaching centres and protesting youth and to take strict action against those vitiating peace in an unconstitutional way.



"I have instructed the Superintendents of Police of all the districts of the state to talk to the youth agitating about the Agnipath Requirement Scheme and convince them not to disturb the peace and to agitate in a peaceful manner," Kumar told ANI.

Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, one person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent.

Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Bihar's Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

