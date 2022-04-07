'Agnipath' to be new entry path for youth to join Indian defence forces as Agniveers

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): In a major reform that is expected to significantly reduce the age profile of the armed forces, the government is in the final stages of finalising the Agnipath recruitment entry scheme under which youth would be enlisted as soldiers for a period of three years.

Senior government sources told ANI that during the three years of their service, the troops would be known as Agniveers (fire warriors) after which the defence forces would have the option of retaining some of them in service.

"Discussions are in the final stages on the Agnipath or the Tour of Duty entry scheme. The three forces have been giving presentations on the project-driven from the top, the sources said.

The forces have given presentations to the government's top functionaries, which has fully backed the project, they said.

The issue started two years ago when the forces began discussions on the Tour of Duty scheme where soldiers would be inducted on a short-term contract, trained, and deployed in different fields.

Sources said the forces will also have the option of recruiting specialists for specific tasks who would perform the desired role.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the recruitment for soldiers in the armed forces had been affected adversely and over 1.25 lakh vacancies exist in the three services.

Sources said that a few more meetings of the forces with departments concerned would be required on the issue to finalise all the contours of the project.

As per the initial plans, the soldiers relieved from the service would be provided assistance in getting placed in civilian jobs. A number of corporates have shown interest in availing services of such 'Agniveers' as they would be benefitted from hiring such trained military-trained disciplined manpower. (ANI)