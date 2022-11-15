Agniveer Common Entrance Exam held in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Common entrance examination for approximately 3000 Agniveer aspirants was held at an Army school in Badami Bagh Cantonment area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

This written test was conducted for the post of general duty, technical, clerk or store keeper technical, and tradesman from the districts - Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Badgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil and Leh from Ladakh.

As per an official statement, the exam was conducted on Sunday (November 13) for the aspirants who qualified for the physical and medical test during the recruitment rally at Haiderbeig Pattan from September 17 to September 30.



The results of the exam, which was held under the prescribed rules by the Chinar Corps, will be declared on the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and no separate letter will be sent to any candidate, the PRO Defence Srinagar informed.

The PRO has asked the candidates to check the result and report to the Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar on the third day after the declaration of results for further documentation.

After the declaration of the CEE results, the Army Recruiting Office Srinagar will collect original documents from the selected candidates for their verification with the concerned authorities of Jammu and Kashmir.

The selected candidates will be required to report for training by December 31, 2022, it added.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. (ANI)

