Agra: 21 prisoners freed after businessman paid penalty on their behalf

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Twenty-one prisoners who have completed their respective sentences but were serving extra time in lieu of not being able to pay penalties in Agra district jail, were released on Independence Day after a businessman paid penalties worth Rs 1,73,000 on their behalf.

Shashikant Mishra, Agra Jail Superintendent, said: "A total of Rs 1,73,711 were imposed on these 21 prisoners. Though they have served the jail term, they weren't released as they failed to pay the amount. With the help of Rakesh Seghal, who came forward to pay the penalties, we are releasing them. As they are free, they can go and celebrate both Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan with their families at their respective houses."

Meanwhile, Rajesh Seghal, who runs an export business in the city, told ANI: "I got to know about the situation of these inmates from Jail Superintendent Shashikant Mishra. Later, I have decided to do something good for the poor. I also go to know that they are serving extra time in jail as they don't have the money to pay the penalty on their own."

Mumtaz, one of the prisoners, said: "I am so happy that I am free from jail today. Even though I am a Muslim, I celebrate Raksha Bandhan. I will go to my home and I have assured myself that I will not commit any sort of crimes in the future."

Expressing happiness, another prisoner Srikrishnan said: "I thank the authorities for releasing us. I will go and meet my family and other close friends as soon as the procedures are done." (ANI)