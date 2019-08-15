Jail authorities along with 21 prisoners who were released on Thursday in Agra. Photo/ANI
Jail authorities along with 21 prisoners who were released on Thursday in Agra. Photo/ANI

Agra: 21 prisoners freed after businessman paid penalty on their behalf

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:21 IST

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Twenty-one prisoners who have completed their respective sentences but were serving extra time in lieu of not being able to pay penalties in Agra district jail, were released on Independence Day after a businessman paid penalties worth Rs 1,73,000 on their behalf.
Shashikant Mishra, Agra Jail Superintendent, said: "A total of Rs 1,73,711 were imposed on these 21 prisoners. Though they have served the jail term, they weren't released as they failed to pay the amount. With the help of Rakesh Seghal, who came forward to pay the penalties, we are releasing them. As they are free, they can go and celebrate both Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan with their families at their respective houses."
Meanwhile, Rajesh Seghal, who runs an export business in the city, told ANI: "I got to know about the situation of these inmates from Jail Superintendent Shashikant Mishra. Later, I have decided to do something good for the poor. I also go to know that they are serving extra time in jail as they don't have the money to pay the penalty on their own."
Mumtaz, one of the prisoners, said: "I am so happy that I am free from jail today. Even though I am a Muslim, I celebrate Raksha Bandhan. I will go to my home and I have assured myself that I will not commit any sort of crimes in the future."
Expressing happiness, another prisoner Srikrishnan said: "I thank the authorities for releasing us. I will go and meet my family and other close friends as soon as the procedures are done." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Raksha Bandhan: Women tie Rakhi to Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], Aug 15 (ANI): Several women tied rakhi to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:16 IST

J-K's Poonch celebrates Independence Day with full fervor

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 15 (ANI): The Independence Day was celebrated with full fervour and patriotism at Poonch on Thursday as Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav unfurled the National flag, inspected the Parade and took the salute of the March Past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:15 IST

J-K: Independence Day celebrated in Kulgam, DC Showkat Ajaz Bhat...

Kulgam (Jammu Kashmir) Aug 15 (ANI): 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in Kulgam on Thursday at district Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:14 IST

PM Modi says `one nation, one constitution' a reality, announces...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality with the repeal of Article 370 and announced an "important" military reform by the creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in his first Independence Day s

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Maoist posters urging people to observe Independence Day as...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Posters of the CPI Maoist state committee urging people in Telangana to consider Independence Day as 'Black Day' were found in the town of Cherla Mandal here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:07 IST

J-K: 73rd Independence Day celebrations held at Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As a part of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai on Thursday unfurled the national flag here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Adityanath urges residents of UP to follow PM's advice

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 15 (ANI): In a drive towards population control, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the residents of the state to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:04 IST

Schools closed in Rajghar, Mandsaur due to rainfall

Rajghar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing the region, all public and private schools in Rajghar have been closed on August 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:46 IST

Raksha Bandhan: Children tie rakhi on Punjab CM's wrist

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, children tied rakhi to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:41 IST

Revocation of Article 370 unprecedented step in formation of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hoisted the tri-colour here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:40 IST

73rd Independence Day celebrated with fervour in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The 73rd Independence Day was observed across the Rajouri district on Thursday with great fervour and national spirit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:36 IST

Pakistan attempting to push in infiltrators: Northern Army Commander

Kupwara (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Thursday said that for the last few days Pakistan has been attempting to push in infiltrators.

Read More
iocl