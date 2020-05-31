Agra: 3 killed, Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged in thunderstorm

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night due to thunderstorm, officials said.

The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased.

"Three people and several animals died. Some houses also suffered damages. We are doing a survey and will compensate for the losses. For kin of deceased, the administration will provide Rs 4 lakh as financial aid," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Finance) Yogendra Kumar told ANI.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said that the storm toppled trees in the Taj Mahal complex and damaged monument's marble railing.

"There has been damage to the ticket area at the western gate and frisking gates. Several trees have been uprooted. Part of the marble railing at the back of the main mausoleum towards river Yamuna fell and two panels of red sandstone railings also suffered damage. About ten trees on Taj Mahal premises were also uprooted," (ANI)