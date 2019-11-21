Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad talking to ANI in Agra. Photo/ANI
Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad talking to ANI in Agra. Photo/ANI

Agra: 5 Russian tourists held for flying drones near Taj Mahal

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:40 IST

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police here took 5 Russian tourists into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal, said Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad.
"We got the information about some foreign tourists flying drones in the area. Upon questioning they said they had no idea of it being a prohibited area. They are being interrogated to ascertain their intent," Prasad told ANI on Wednesday.
Prasad further said that after listening to the foreign tourists, the police department has designed banners in multiple languages proclaiming the area around Taj to be a no-fly zone.
"We have today designed some banners in 5 to 6 languages which will be put up soon in Mehtab Bagh, Shilp Gram and the east and west gates among others proclaiming it to be a prohibited area for flying drones," Prasad said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

