Agra administration denies Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim on deaths of COVID-19 patients

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh on Tuesday denied claims by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that 28 COVID patients had died at a district Agra hospital within 48 hours of being admitted.

In a letter to the Congress leader, the District Magistrate has asked her to withdraw the June 22 tweet in which she had made these allegations.

The letter asks the Congress leader to issue a denial of tweets within 48 hours.

On June 22 through a tweet she had alleged, "28 corona patients died is Agra hospital after being admitted in 48 hours. What a shame that the UP government tried to suppress the truth by falsely propagating this model."

The district administration clarified that 1,139 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Agra in the last 109 days, of which 79 patients had died. "The information about the death of 28 people in 48 hours is untrue and baseless," it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 18,322 COVID-19 cases including 6,152 active cases, 11,601 cured and 569 deaths so far. (ANI)

