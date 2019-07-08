Agra bus accident: President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed condolences to families of the 29 people who were killed in an accident on Yamuna Expressway in Agra earlier today.

"Sad to learn about tragic bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. State government taking all steps to help affected people. My condolences to bereaved families; wishing an early recovery to those injured," Kovind tweeted.

"Pained by the bus accident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover fast. The state government and local administration are providing all possible assistance to the affected", Modi tweeted.

A UP Roadways bus fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway here resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awadh Depot and was going to New Delhi from Lucknow.

As per initial reports as many as 50 people were on board when the bus fell into the drain.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and condolences over the incident and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

UP Roadways has announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted about the accident and expressed their condolences. (ANI)