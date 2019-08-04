Circle Officer Ujay Raj
Circle Officer Ujay Raj

Agra: Man forces wife to drink mosquito repellent, strangulates her

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:31 IST

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A man incensed with his wife for talking to another man on WhatsApp, forced her to drink mosquito repellent liquid and then strangulated her to death, police said.
The 26-year-old man was arrested in the incident that took place in Sudamapuri area here on July 30.
"The man has been arrested. He told police that he took the step following an argument over his wife talking to another man on WhatsApp," said Circle Officer Ujay Raj.
The man had married the victim Anjali nine years ago and the duo are parents to two children. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:34 IST

Over ten trains rescheduled as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:30 IST

Delhi likely to witness light rain, cloudy sky today

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and a "generally cloudy sky" in New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:15 IST

Air India caps fares of flights to and from Srinagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Air India has capped fares of all its flights to and from Srinagar till August 15, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:06 IST

Odisha: Wild elephants create mayhem in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Residents of Karanjia village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha have claimed that a herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in the area by destroying crops and even damaging houses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:49 IST

Property dealer shot at in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A property dealer was shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Ansal City Colony area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:39 IST

Kalabuargi City Corporation introduces EDC device for tax collection

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Kalaburagi City Corporation has introduced doorstep payment of taxes, whereby, municipal corporation employees visit houses and undertake a door-to-door collection of dues electronically and people are no longer required to visit the corporation office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 07:03 IST

MP: NSA invoked against trader for operating factory producing...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Khargone district magistrate in Madhya Pradesh's Indore division has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against a trader for operating a factory producing adulterated ghee.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:45 IST

Mumbai delivery boy stabbed to death, FIR lodged

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death by two men following an argument here in Vikhroli late on Saturday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:14 IST

Telangana Guv inaugurates ultra-modern GVK EMRI Emergency care...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday inaugurated the ultra-modern GVK EMRI Emergency Care Simulation Complex at the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute's (GVK EMRI) main campus in Secunderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:13 IST

Telangana: Man held for abducting, sexually assaulting woman on...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 04:40 IST

Telangana: KCR announces 60-day action plan to promote greenery,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday announced a "60-day action plan" for developing greenery and hygiene in villages.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 04:39 IST

KCR urges ITC to set up food processing units in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday asked the ITC to establish food processing units in a big way in coordination with the state government.

Read More
iocl