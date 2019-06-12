Agra: Newly appointed UP Bar Council chief shot dead by aide inside court premises

Agra (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jun 12 (ANI): Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bar Council (UPBC) President, Darvesh Yadav, was allegedly shot dead by a fellow advocate inside the Agra court premises here on Wednesday.

Appointed as president only two days ago, she was shot at by a person identified as advocate Manish who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her, police said.

"We received information about it around 45 minutes back that she was shot dead. Her welcome ceremony was going in the chambers when her associate Manish fired at her. She was hit with three bullets and was taken to Pushpanjali hospital where she breathed her last," said Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Ajay Anand.

Manish first shot Yadav and then fired a bullet at himself. While he has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Yadav succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Yadav was the first woman chief of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council.

"A meet and greet was going on in the chamber of one Anil Mishra when Darvesh's associate shot her thrice after a dispute between the two. After shooting her, Manish shot himself. He is now in critical condition in the hospital," said Advocate Sandeep Yadav, a witness to the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway, police said. (ANI)

