Agra: NSUI district president gives Rs 1,100 cheque as contribution towards Ram Temple construction

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) District President, Vilal Ahmed, handed over a cheque of Rs 1,100 to the District Magistrate (DM) Agra for laying atleast 4 bricks whenever the construction of Ram Temple begins at Ayodhya.

"People of the country have wholeheartedly accepted the Supreme Court's verdict. We have handed over a cheque of Rs 1,100 to the District Magistrate, it is our heartfelt desire that 4 bricks should be laid in our names when the construction of the temple begins," said Vilal Ahmed while talking to ANI on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

A five-judge Constitution Bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)