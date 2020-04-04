Agra reports 25 new coronavirus cases

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Twenty-five new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Agra, taking the total tally to 45 in the district, informed Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive cases spiked by 355 in the country in the last 12 hours.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a high-level meeting in Lucknow, to review preparedness and take stock of the situation in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there 2902 positive COVID-19 cases in India, including 2650 active cases, 184 cured and discharged and 83 deaths. (ANI)

