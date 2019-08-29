Agra: UP police arrests two wanted criminals

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday arrested two criminals carrying Rs 25 thousand bounty each from Sadar Bazar of Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

"Vipin Yadav and Rahul Yadav were wanted criminals in a case under the Gangster Act. They were carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 each," stated an official release.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

