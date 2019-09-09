Nuakhai was celebrated with traditional fervour in Kalahandi Odisha on Sunday
Nuakhai was celebrated with traditional fervour in Kalahandi Odisha on Sunday

Agrarian festival 'Nuakhai' celebrated with traditional fervour in Kalahandi

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:34 IST

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The agrarian festival of Nuakhai was celebrated with traditional fervour in Bahadurpadar, Palkapada and Patharla villages of Kalahandi district in the first phase. The festival is a 40-day celebration spread in four phases.
On Sunday people celebrated Nuakhai and on Monday they will celebrate Basi festival with traditional Drum and Ghumura dance of Kalahandi.
On the occasion of Rusi Panchami on September 3, people of Kesinga, Dharamgarh, Juanagarh, Kalampur, Golamunda, Narla and Karlamunda blocks celebrated Nuakhai and on Bhadraba Dasami, Nabanna was offered to Goddess Manikeswari at Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna, M Rampur, Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, Karlapat and Mahulpatna areas. On Mahanabami, Lord Budharaja will be offered Nabanna in his temple located on the premises of Manikeswari temple.
It is widely believed that a tribal chief of Patharla helped the Kalahandi king in a war. Pleased with their service, the king wanted to reward them. But instead of asking for material gifts, the tribal chief requested the Maharaja to allow them to offer Nabanna (new rice) to their presiding deity first on Nuakhai. The king allowed them to do so as a mark of gratitude and ever since, the tribals are allowed to offer Nabanna to the deity first.
"It is related to our great tradition. People pray to god and goddess and it is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate together," said Pradeepta Kumar Nayak, Bhawanipatana MLA and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly.
"It is an agricultural festival observed throughout western Odisha while in Kalahandi it is celebrated in phases," said Satya Mahapatra, an expert on Kalahandi history. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:46 IST

Assam: 4 Bangladeshi nationals arrested, fake Saudi Arabian Riyals seized

Cachar (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): District police on Sunday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals and seized fake Saudi Arabian Riyals worth over Rs 2 lakhs in Indian currency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:13 IST

Utilized fund with honesty to improve school's infrastructure:...

Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Gurnam Singh, a teacher at a government school in Kathua who received National Teachers' Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on September 5, said that for improving the infrastructure of his school he just utilized the funds provided by the gov

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:44 IST

Mamata does politics of appeasement and terror: Kailash Vijayvargiya

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does politics of "appeasement" and "terror".

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:10 IST

AP: First level warning continues in Godavari basin

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) on Sunday issued a first-level flood warning with rising water levels in Dowaleswaram, Polavaram, and Kunavaram reservoirs in the Godavari Basin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:41 IST

Mumbai: Snow Ganesha idol with Chandrayaan-2 theme steals the show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A Ganesha idol made up of natural snow with India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 as a theme in the background steals the show this Ganesha Chaturthi here in Mumbai. Visitors from all corners of Mumbai thronged for the 'darshan' of 'snow Ganesha'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:26 IST

Mangaluru: Two children died in wall collapse

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Two children died after the boundary wall of a residence collapsed in Padil here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Fire at computer sales company in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A fire broke out with smoke billowing at a private computer sales company here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Indore: Toll plaza employee thrashed by two people

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A toll plaza employee was thrashed by two people following an argument over toll charges here on September 7.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:09 IST

Hyderabad man claims to have collection of 19,022 idols of Lord Ganesha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A Hyderabad resident, Pabsetti Shekhar claims to have collected 19,022 Idols of Lord Ganesha. He also claims to have a wide collection of 20,426 photographs, 1098 posters, 200 Ganesha key-chains and 201 audio/video cassettes on Lord Ganesha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:56 IST

Hyderabad: People enthusiastically witness "visrajan" of Lord Ganesha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A lot of enthusiasm is seen among devotees as the immersion of the idols of the Lord Ganesha began here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:02 IST

One died, three injured after vehicles collide in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): One person died while three got injured after two vehicles collided near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar Highway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:22 IST

2-year-old died after falling into drain in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Phanda village of Bhopal, earlier on Sunday.

Read More
iocl