Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): 10 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 381, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said on Monday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 1,868 including 29 deaths. (ANI)
Agra's COVID-19 tally reaches 381
ANI | Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:07 IST
