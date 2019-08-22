Agricultural produce offered to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma worshipped in Telangana's Mulugu District were offered agricultural produce here on Wednesday night as part of celebrations of a special festival in their honour.

On the occasion, locals offered paddy, corn, cereals, vegetables and fruits which were later taken by the priest to the place of worship.

Along with special prayers offered to the two goddesses, a procession and Jagran was also held by the priest and tribals on this festival. (ANI)

